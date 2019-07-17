As a resident of Leadville, I have questions about the townhome complex that may be built here on Mountain View Drive. How is $200,000 to $300,000 affordable to those living here when some of our current residents have to commute for out-of-town employment to make ends meet when we do not have high-paying jobs here in Leadville? What jobs do we have here in Leadville to pay for these $200,000 to $300,000 homes?
There are those who currently live here who work more than two jobs to make ends meet. They are the individuals and families who need Section 8 housing, as they cannot afford $200,000 to $300,000 for a home. Are we only catering to those who can afford to move here? Are we catering to second-home buyers? Is Leadville becoming another Aspen or Vail for only rich people? Are we losing our uniqueness here in Leadville, our historical significance, to cater to those who want to move here and make Leadville another metropolis? What about our property taxes? Will they go up again if our Board of County Commissioners approves this proposed townhome complex? How will it affect those who currently live here; will their property taxes continue to skyrocket and make it hard for us live here? Are we pushing those out who are retired, those who are disabled, the elderly and those on a fixed income? I am an individual who is disabled, I have MS (multiple sclerosis), and I am sharing this as one who is disabled. Are we as a community making it so hard for our current residents to live here that we are making a way for rich people to move here?
I feel if we are to have affordable housing, it should be for Section 8 housing and not for those who wish to move here who can afford $200,000 to $300,000 and push lower income people out of Leadville. I agree, we need affordable housing, but $200,000 to $300,000 is not affordable housing. We need smart planning for our future. Concerning those who are second-home buyers, their property taxes should go up and not the citizens of Leadville who live here on a year-round basis. I, as a citizen of Leadville, am not happy with this proposed development. I feel those who currently live here should all voice their concern about what Leadville is to become. Our community has a vast diversity of many cultures, and high-priced housing may affect us and our future.
I love our town, but we need to have affordable housing and not for those who wish to make money and exploit those who currently live here. Please, Board of County Commissioners, listen to the citizens and do what is best for those who currently live here. Thank you.
Kathy Westover
Lake County
