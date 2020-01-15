This is my 908th editorial since taking the editor’s position at the Herald Democrat in July 2002. It’s also my last.
That doesn’t mean that I’ve run out of words to say. Going forward, as editor emerita, my words will be relegated to my own column on the opinion pages every month or so. I will speak for myself and not for the Herald Democrat, although, come to think of it, I have generally spoken for myself as opposed to making grand pronouncements from on high as to how others should think and act.
For one thing, I’ve never suggested for whom people should vote in local elections. I have suggested that people vote based on what the individual will bring to the office and not based on whether the candidate is a relative or old high school friend. I know that some have listened because they have told me so. Others, maybe not so much.
I have endorsed ballot issues. I don’t believe I’ve ever flatly said “Vote no,” but I know I’ve implied that fairly strongly in a few cases.
I appreciate that many people have told me they like my editorials. It usually goes like this. They compliment one or more editorials, wait three beats and add “Not that I always agree with what you say.”
Thank goodness for that.
I hope I’ve helped educate readers about their rights when it comes to open government. Officials do try to flaunt the Sunshine Laws at times, either through ignorance or because they think they can get away with it.
It’s pretty simple. People we elect work for us. The money they spend is our money. We have a right to know what decisions they make, and these decisions need to be made in public. Whenever I hear a local resident stand up and demand that government be open, I smile.
I probably can commend myself for bringing “Leadvillians” back into popular use. When I arrived in Leadville, I read a number of news stories written in the late 1800s that referred to Leadville residents as Leadvillians. When I started using that term, I was told by powers that be that Leadvillite was the proper term, so I switched to that for awhile. But Leadvillian sounded so good. It just seemed to roll off the tongue. So we’ve asked in several online polls which you prefer, and Leadvillian has always won.
Leadville’s willingness to argue over matters such as this has been, well, endearing, to say the least.
Speaking of Leadvillians, every town has its heroes and its villains. I have been privileged to know both. The heroes leave me in awe, but it’s the latter who often make the best stories.
Rachel Woolworth takes over as editor this coming Monday. She will have her own take on what the job means, and it will evolve over the years.
For me, being an editor is simply making a promise that the publication will come out every week and then keeping that promise. I kept that promise 909 times and the proof is bound into volumes kept in the Herald basement along with volumes of this paper’s earliest years.
Being a journalist is somewhat different. As I have explained many times, it’s not something that you do, it’s something that you are.
I’m not going anywhere. I will continue to contribute to the paper, and if you have suggestions for that, I have a new email: marcia@leadvilleherald.com.
Keep in touch.
Marcia Martinek
Herald Editor
