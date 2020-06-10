This letter is in response to Nathaniel Week’s letter about his carefree travels last week. At first, it made me upset. To spend too much time on that feeling would be a mistake, though. To discuss how fortunate he is to be able to feel comfort, instead of a sense of group dread or sadness is also not a good use of time. To accuse him of being a Monday morning quarterback would also be a waste.
The short-term feeling I most feel when reading his letter is that feeling you get when people around you don’t pull their weight. Most people would agree that a good, healthy society requires each and every member of society to participate in supporting a certain amount of weight of responsibility, in order to ensure that our society works well. Sadly, people have realized that they can walk away from this task without that weight toppling completely.
This may seem weird to say, but, long term, the only real feeling I can feel is love. Love for the people in our society who will just lift harder in the absence of people like Mr. Weeks.
Love for each and every one of the health care workers treating each and every one of the sick people in front of them at hospitals around the world. You are holding up the weight of the world.
Love for all the volunteers who have helped in our beautiful town and county to provide time and money to help support many people in need. You are holding up the weight of the world.
Love for each and every person in Lake County, Chaffee County, in Nashville and the whole wide world over who are social distancing and wearing masks. You are holding up the weight of the world.
Love for my family, many of whom share Mr. Week’s ideas and opinions, but keep them to themselves out of respect. You are holding up the weight of the world.
Love for Mr. Weeks. I don’t know you. You aren’t part of my tribe. But I love you. And I would gladly hold that weight for you.
Jeffrey Sailor
Leadville
