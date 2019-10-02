The upcoming school bond election is a choice of “pay now or pay later”. If you pay now, the Colorado BEST grant will pick up 60% of the cost.
But why pay at all?
1. Because patching and repairing the current old structures (of which we could end up paying 100%) is going to cost nearly as much as starting with a new building.
2. Because a building designed for student safety is unfortunately and unimaginably a 21st-century reality which we should not ignore.
3. Because we can stop wasting money on inefficient heating systems, as well as stopping heat loss from inadequate insulation and windows.
4. Because Leadville is a vibrant and thriving community which historically has supported its major assets, of which the schools and students are number one. It’s time again to step up (and at a discount!).
Please support 4A.
Jack and Cindy Saunders
Lake County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.