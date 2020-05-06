I am so grateful to everyone in the entire Lake County community for our shared epic journey over the past eight years. Together with our teachers, staff, students and families we have summited metaphorical peaks; hunkered down through blustery snowstorms; and communed with and comforted one another in the respite of valleys. Mostly we have trekked along at a steady, climbing pace ensuring that our students receive an engaging, high-quality education.
We have not only prepared them for college and careers, but also to be contributing, conscientious members of the community. It has been an honor and a privilege to be part of the Lake County School District crew and serve our students alongside so many amazing colleagues across the district.
I am excited for LCSD’s next odyssey to begin. I have started working with Dr. Bethany Massey, our incoming superintendent to support her onboarding process. Bethany will formally take the helm this July. I anticipate her leading the district forward in fresh and innovative ways.
While my expedition as the superintendent of LCSD comes to an end this summer, I am happy to share that I will still be engaged in education in the area. I have accepted a position as the Executive Director of the Mountain BOCES. The BOCES or Board of Cooperative Educational Services provides services to four school districts in our area: Lake, Buena Vista, Salida and Fairplay.
I look forward to following the great work that I know will be occurring in LCSD.
Thank you for one of the most incredible journeys of my life!
Wendy Wyman
LCSD Superintendent
