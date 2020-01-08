I am writing in regard to an incident north of town on Dec. 29 early in the morning. My son in one vehicle and my granddaughter in another were coming off Colo. 91. The traffic light near Safeway had been replaced by a stop sign; neither one saw it and they went on through.
They were both stopped and the officer that stopped them told my son he was the tenth to be stopped that morning and that there had been numerous traffic accidents in that area. He gave them each a ticket for $130.
Looks like there’s a real problem here. Why wasn’t that stop sign equipped with flashing lights?
I wonder what the count was by the end of the day? Seems a little unfair to me.
Gloria Moseley
Grand Junction
