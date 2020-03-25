As of 2 p.m. on March 20 there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lake County. Assume that COVID-19 is here, in our community, and circulating. Practice social distancing and isolate yourself if you are sick.
If you have flu-like symptoms and are concerned about COVID-19 call your medical provider. If you have general questions about COVID-19, call the CO HELP hotline: 1-303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911.
St. Vincent Hospital, St. Vincent Medical Clinic and Rocky Mountain Family Practice are keeping patients safe during COVID-19 in the following ways:
— Our public and clinical areas are cleaned and disinfected repeatedly throughout the day. There are designated well and sick waiting areas. All reading materials and items that can spread germs have been removed from the waiting areas.
— We have deployed hygiene stations where visitors with flu-like symptoms will obtain a mask after entering the facility.
— Rocky Mountain Family Practice is now offering remote and virtual office visits. St. Vincent Hospital and Medical Clinic will offer remote visits beginning this week. Physical therapy appointments will also be offered virtually.
— Sick people, who may need hospitalization, are triaged by their provider to assure that a hospital stay is appropriate for their condition.
— St. Vincent’s inpatient floor and staff are ready to care for our community. At this time we do not anticipate a shortage of protective equipment, such as masks, at St. Vincent Hospital.
— If you need emergency care for any condition call 911 or go to the emergency room; let them know if you are concerned you might have COVID-19.
— Meetings that once involved in-person attendance now have remote access.
Testing for COVID-19 is limited and thus reserved for those who are critically ill, persons who may be at higher risk for severe illness, as determined by their health care provider, and for health care workers and first responders.
We are taking precautions to keep our community and caregivers safe. Remember to call your medical office in advance if you are planning to visit due to concerns about COVID-19.
Karen Onderdonk
St. Vincent Hospital
