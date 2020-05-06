This month, we take a moment to change our focus from COVID-19 for a moment to celebrate the women in our lives.
Though Mother’s Day 2020 will happen without the traditional family outings, your friends at St. Vincent are thinking about women and their overall health at every age and stage of life. Mother’s Day is the start of the annual National Women’s Health Week. It is an observance that seeks to remind women to make their health a priority and build positive health habits for life, with manageable steps.
The emphasis is on incorporating simple preventive and positive health behaviors into everyday life. Here is their time-tested advice:
— Get active. Aim for 150 minutes of exercise weekly.
— Eat a balanced diet.
— Get enough sleep and manage stress with healthy outlets.
— Practice safe behaviors, such as quitting smoking, not texting while driving and taking steps to protect yourself from sexually transmitted infections.
— Visit a healthcare provider annually for a well-woman check-up, preventive screenings, and vaccines.
This online assessment at womenshealth.gov/nwhw/find-your-health provides an excellent starting place. Take the short quiz, which offers individual ideas and suggestions based on your answers. Your healthcare providers will look forward to reviewing your results with you and partnering to steward your best health in 2020 and beyond.
