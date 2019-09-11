As you’ve likely noticed, there’s a recently installed “We (love) Leadville” tribute sign at Tritz Park on the corner of East 12th Street and U.S. 24. I would like to give some context and background information regarding the history and future of this exciting project for Leadville.
The “We (love) Leadville” Tribute Committee was a collaborative effort comprised of representatives of the Lake County Community Fund, City of Leadville, Lake County Government, Lake County Tourism Panel, Leadville Arts Coalition and community stakeholders. The group invited artists to submit design proposals to be considered for the new “We (love) Leadville” tribute monument. These designs then underwent a voting process online and at city hall, and were posted in the newspaper last fall.
This tribute monument is only the first phase of the overall park revitalization. There is still additional site work to be done, including more dirt work, realignment of a portion of the Mineral Belt Trail, solar lighting, landscaping and xeriscaping. The upcoming parts of this project will likely begin in the next couple of weeks and will continue into next year as weather permits. The tribute is a reminder of our love of this unique and special place, while providing an opportunity for interaction with locals and visitors alike. Once the MBT is realigned it should be easily accessible.
This is truly a community project, with the original donation by High Country Developers generously matched via the 2017 “Farewell to the Wall” party. Additional significant grants and assistance have been provided by the Freeport-McMoRan Climax-Area Community Investment Fund and the Lake County Tourism Panel. A special shout-out to Brad Palmer and his crew at Lake County Road & Bridge for helping with in-kind dirt work, and to Mayor Labbe for his strong support of this project. Finally, I truly appreciate the hard work, dedication and planning efforts of Leslie Cook-Knerr, the former Lake County Community Fund director, who tediously helped bring this tribute to fruition —we are grateful for all you’ve done for this community and this project.
Sarah Dallas
Administrative Services Manager City of Leadville
