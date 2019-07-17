We have our first announcement for city office in this week’s paper, so the election season is now beginning.
Not totally sure we’re finished with the last election, but that’s another story.
In any case, Mayor Greg Labbe has announced that he will again run for mayor. So that’s one candidate.
If you’ve ever wanted to serve on city council, there’s an opportunity this election season as all three wards have seats coming up for election. In fact, out of six positions on council, there are five possibilities.
Openings include one seat in Ward 1, two seats in Ward 2 and two seats in Ward 3. There is also an opening for city clerk.
The only person on council now who can be sure of a seat come January is Jane Gowing, who has two more years in her term.
So all of you who make a practice of complaining about what the city is doing, here’s a chance to do more than complain. If you run for office and people agree with how you feel, you might have a chance to make a difference by getting elected. If people don’t think your ideas are all that great, you probably won’t score a council seat, but the only way to find out is to give it a try.
If you simply want to complain but don’t actually want to make things better, we’re likely to still run your letters to the editor – unless they get excessive.
There is one odd aspect to the city election. The city clerk and city treasurer are both term-limited, as are the mayor and members of council. Losing both the clerk and treasurer after two terms proved problematic as both positions require specialized knowledge. It has not been easy to fill these positions in the city. So several years back, the city established the positions of deputy city clerk and deputy city treasurer. These individuals, who are salaried, do most of the work of the position. They can keep their jobs indefinitely. Right now there is an opening for deputy city clerk.
We then elect a clerk and treasurer who have a few duties, but nothing essential. These are the term-limited positions.
Does this seem a little odd to you? Well, the city tried several times to do away with term limits for the clerk and treasurer via the election process, but the voters didn’t go for it.
If you want to run for city office, petitions will be available at Leadville City Hall on Aug. 7. The election is Nov. 5.
Candidates are welcome to submit a letter to the Herald stating their intentions to run, although it is not mandatory. Just a little one-time free publicity.
Grammar gripes
Here are a couple of grammar errors we see frequently in news releases and other written communications.
A person’s title is only capitalized when it appears in front of their name. So it’s Police Chief Saige Bertolas. If you’re saying, “I went to talk to the police chief,” capitalization is incorrect.
So it’s the president, the editor, the superintendent, etc.
And here’s another.
The Herald Democrat sells advertisements – or ads. The word “add” refers to a mathematical process. You add numbers. You purchase ads.
Thank you.
Marcia Martinek
Herald Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.