This letter is in support of Bob Hartzell for CMC board trustee. Shortly after moving here in 2001, it became apparent to me what a unique and amazing community Leadville ims. It was also apparent that much of the reason this community felt this way was the culture created by the citizens living here and how welcoming it felt to come to this mountain town. One of the citizens that helped shape that feeling was Bob Hartzell. Many folks who have endorsed him have already spoken about the countless number of boards and organizations that Bob has helped to mold, re-invent, or just join “for the good of the cause.” There are too many to mention here over the decades he has served this community and the region.
He was one of the first people that my husband and I recognized as someone who we respected as a vital part of the fabric of the community. In addition, CMC quickly rose to the top of the list of assets that our town enjoyed. That is one reason why we feel passionately about this issue.
I had the privilege of graduating from “Leadership Leadville,” which was a curriculum created by Bob. Many local and regional leaders have taken this or a previous version of this leadership course and our community is better for it. I still recall what was taught and felt that it was important in my development as a leader. I believe it gave many people not only the knowledge, but the confidence to be leaders. Not many people can say they have passed on such a lasting gift to their community.
I’ve also worked with Bob as a moderator for Candidates’ Night on several occasions. He is consistently the consummate professional and always willing to take on the responsibility of keeping folks on task. He has an uncanny way of also being able to diffuse sometimes heated or awkward situations. I imagine this could come in handy at times as a member of a board with such far-reaching responsibilities.
Bob’s impact can be seen in many corners of the county, but also beyond those borders. That’s what we need in our CMC trustee; someone who understands and champions our local interests and also knows how to work seamlessly with a board such as this on day one. Bob is truly a selfless leader who will listen intently to all of his constituents and thoughtfully pursue what’s best for CMC and the communities it serves. It is extremely important to have such a community-minded individual as a CMC board trustee so that CMC can continue to be the strong community partner that it has come to be. Please join me in voting for Bob Hartzell for CMC Trustee!
Amy Tait
Lake County
