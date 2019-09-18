I am a current Lake County High School senior, and I have been a student in our district my entire school career. I started at The Center when I was three years old, and I will be graduating in May.
I was in seventh grade when the new high school was built. I can attest to the difference a new learning environment makes. I felt a lot of pride when I walked into a state-of-the-art building knowing that my community cared. This is one of the reasons I hope you will vote yes on 4A. I have personally benefited when the community has invested in my education, and I want the same for other kids.
For the price of a burger once a month at Gringo’s for the average homeowner, we can build the next state-of-the-art facility, this time for the youngest in our district. To me, this seems like a no-brainer. When I was in second grade here, there was no thought of Expeditionary Learning. Now, hearing of the opportunities provided at the school through this new system, I wish I could start over. Just imagine what a new school could contribute to making an education in Lake County unparalleled.
It has been a pleasure to learn and grow in our schools, and I feel great pride when I say that I go to Lake County High School. If I had been born a few months earlier and could vote, I would vote YES on 4A!
Sam Frykholm
Lake County High School Class of 2020
Leadville
