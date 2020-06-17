One Leadville, a group of Leadville community members in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, has organized educational teach-ins and protests at the Lake County Courthouse each evening this week (Monday, June 15 to Sunday, June 21 from 5-7 p.m.), open to the public. We are heartened by the joint statement from City Council and the Board of County Commissioners committing “to help lead the work necessary to dismantle institutional racism where it is ingrained in local, state and national systems, policies, and beliefs.” We thank our leaders for committing to this important work.
On Saturday, we are gathering public officials for a respectful forum to hear concerns from community members and share their answers to the following questions:
— What steps have you taken to ensure that police abuse and racial profiling do not take place in Leadville and Lake County?
— What additional steps will you take, and how can the community be a part of this process?
We invite all elected officials and community leaders with a mandate to oversee Leadville/Lake County law enforcement and law enforcement budgets to join our protest against police abuse and share their thoughts. Specifically, we invite the Leadville City Council members, Mayor Labbe, the Lake County Board of Commissioners, Chief Bertolas and Sheriff Reyes to join us. We hope this will be an opportunity to exchange ideas and move forward as a community.
If you are an elected official who cannot attend we invite you to share a written statement on these topics.
All community members are invited to join us this Saturday, June 20 from 5-7 p.m. in front of the courthouse to protest police abuse and hear from our leaders. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing while attending this outdoor event. For more information visit the Facebook Event “Our Elected Officials | Black Lives Matter Leadville” or email Ray McGaughey at ray.mcgaughey@gmail.com, and Destinee Lukianoff at d.lukianoff@gmail.com. We look forward to a respectful discussion.
Ray McGaughey
Destinee Lukianoff
One Leadville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.