The Lake County Democrats are appalled by the actions of the police in the murder of George Floyd. We say “enough is enough”! The ingrained racism of our society has to be called out and stamped out. We have to do more than wring our hands.
While we appreciate the statement by the community elected officials, it is not enough. Here are actions that can happen now: convene a citizen’s panel to review police actions as proposed by former Chief of Police Rob Glenny and ask our chief of police and sheriff to review all policies on police arrests to remove any procedures that may be considered inhumane or harmful. The secrecy of the police needs to end.
In addition, we ask that all eligible voters register and vote. You can do it online at govotecolorado.com. In Colorado, we are fortunate to already have a system in place to vote by mail. It is safe and efficient. This is the least one can do to effect change in our society.
Tracey Lauritzen Lake County Democratic Central Committee
