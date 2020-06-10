From messages scribed in permanent marker across protestors’ signs to President Trump’s tweets, the nation has been flooded with the written word throughout the last week.
Just like people, these words come in all colors, shapes and sizes. Some express anger, others hurt. Many describe the truths of our past and the promises of our future. These words matter, each and every one of them.
Over the last week, we have seen Lake County’s public officials and community organizations release written statements responding to George Floyd’s murder. Some of the words embedded in these statements form a humble cloud of acknowledgement, an end to a long slumber perhaps. Others collide as they ring out like an alarm bell for all to hear.
Many in Lake County have utilized words to express vulnerability. The Board of County Commissioners and City Council acknowledged that they do not always hold answers and must learn how to ask hard questions. Lake County Build a Generation penned a list of educational resources on anti-racism that the nonprofit’s staff has read or is working through.
Others have used the written word to say what is often unsaid. “Black lives matter,” Full Circle of Lake County writes. “No human is illegal.”
And some, like the Leadville Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, have used words to exemplify why thousands of people across the country are marching in the streets.
“The media has chosen to focus on Mr. Floyd’s skin color and the police officer’s skin color, because that is what sells,” Chief of Police Saige Bertolas and Sheriff Amy Reyes write.
These words dismiss the existence of institutional racism in our country. They assert that the media conjured up the presence of racist policing for a profit. And they fail to acknowledge that the only institution that had a choice if George Floyd lived or died was the police.
Chief Bertolas posted a similar sentiment to her personal Facebook page a few days before she released the joint statement with Sheriff Reyes:
“TV has made an incredibly disgusting and tragic situation into a racist act,” the chief of police writes of Floyd’s murder. “Did the piece of crap say he suddenly became a huge piece of crap only because the person was black? No! The news bread that baby and is fueling this outlandish behavior!”
Since we are talking about words, let’s examine “outlandish.” According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the adjective means “strange or extremely unusual.” Are we, then, to presume that Chief Bertolas finds the protest of 400 years of racism in America “strange or extremely unusual?”
To some, quoting words from the chief of police’s personal Facebook page might seem like an infringement of privacy. To the Herald, words written in public spaces, like Facebook, are public record and they demand accountability.
Some words cannot be unwritten. We hope Chief Bertolas and Sheriff Reyes write new ones.
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
