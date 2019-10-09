As Lake County representatives to the Colorado Mountain College Foundation Board, we have had the pleasure of working with and getting the opportunity to know Marianne Virgili, who also serves on that board. We would like to encourage our friends and neighbors in Lake County to support Marianne for Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees in the upcoming election. This is a non-partisan seat.
We understand that it is difficult to vote for “just a name on the ballot,” so we wanted to pass on what we know about Marianne.
Marianne has been an involved, active member of the Roaring Fork Valley for many, many years. She served as CEO of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association for 30 years. During her tenure there, she represented her region under three Colorado governors (Ritter, Hickenlooper & Polis) on Colorado state boards for film, creative industries and educational facilities. Under her leadership, the Glenwood Chamber was named National Chamber of the Year.
We know Marianne to be an energetic and enthusiastic champion for CMC. She has worked tirelessly on behalf of CMC, lobbying at the state capitol to support CMC awarding four-year degrees and raising money for scholarships and facilities while serving on the Foundation Board.
As CMC enters this next, exciting new chapter, we know Marianne will be a responsible and well-informed board member, helping guide Colorado Mountain College onward and upward.
There is no intent to represent the opinions of the CMC Foundation Board. Based on our knowledge of Marianne Virgili, we are making this enthusiastic endorsement as private citizens.
Keith Moffett
Merilee Maupin
Leadville
