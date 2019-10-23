In Colorado, even with a booming economy, we’re unable to fulfill the basic functions of government: to fund safe, reliable transportation systems and ensure that every child receives an excellent public education.
Proposition CC is Colorado’s chance to get back on track. This common-sense measure resolves one part of the state’s antiquated budget system and helps move us forward. Proposition CC asks voters a straightforward, simple question: can the state invest the money it already collects, from things like corporate taxes and tourism revenue, to fund transportation and education. The best part? We can do it with no new taxes.
Asking Coloradans if revenues the state already collects can be invested in issues we care about most – education and transportation – is an appropriate question and an elegant use of a tax law that has far outserved its purpose.
A good portion of my professional experience has been spent in public education and I am a fierce advocate for adequate and equitable funding in public schools, colleges and universities. Never before in the history of our great state have the stakes been higher or the pressure greater to develop, train and educate a workforce ready for the demands of the vast array of jobs we couldn’t have imagined just 10, let alone 27 years ago. Our public schools struggle to recruit and keep highly-qualified educators, maintain small class sizes and provide a world-class education with outdated curriculum, technology and facilities. We can’t use yesterday’s tools for tomorrow’s careers.
With one of the most robust economies in the nation, it is shocking that Colorado ranks as one of the bottom three states in K-12 public education funding, behind some of the poorest places in the country like Alabama and Louisiana, and one of the worst states in higher education funding. Twenty years ago, Coloradans paid one-third of their in-state tuition and the state covered the rest. Today? Students (and their parents) pay two-thirds and the state barely covers the rest. Passing Proposition CC allows us to flip the script, and better ensures all students receive an equal shot to realize their potential.
In addition to Proposition CC, I strongly support Lake County School District’s ballot measure 4A which asks voters for $13.9M to match a BEST grant from the state for a new school for the community’s youngest learners. Safe, modern facilities are an important part of a top-notch public-education program.
Proposition CC will not solve our funding crisis, but it will allow us to move into the 21st century. We can invest in our priorities with no new taxes. We can help modernize Colorado’s antiquated, constricted and flawed tax system. Together, we can invest the money we already have in the long-term health of our state and our children. Vote YES on Proposition CC!
Julie McCluskie
State Representative
Summit County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.