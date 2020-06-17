For the reasons set forth in this letter, I endorse Ms. Heidi McCollum for the position of District Attorney for the Fifth Judicial District. Ms. McCollum’s parents were dedicated educators to the children of Eagle. Her two brothers served our country in the United States Armed Forces.
As a Deputy District Attorney, I have worked with Ms. McCollum for the past five years. She is a dedicated manager in her role as the Assistant District Attorney and a fierce protector of victims rights.
In December of 2018, Ms. McCollum was my co-counsel in the trial of the People v. Fernando Mendoza, a case which had negatively impacted the prior administration of the Lake County Sheriffs Office and the delivery of law enforcement services. During the trial, we were stonewalled by several former Lake County deputies who did not support our position of prosecuting “one of their own.” One former deputy sheriff went as far as to laugh at questions he was asked when testifying. This did not phase Ms. McCollum from the prosecution of this difficult case. Fernando Mendoza was convicted and sentenced to a jail term along with being required to register as a sex offender.
The culture of the Lake County Sheriffs Office under the direction of Sheriff Amy Reyes has now changed in a positive direction. Ms. McCollum is serious when she posted on her Facebook page that she will hold law enforcement officers accountable for their actions. This was also evident in Ms. McCollum supporting the prosecution in the 2017 case of Michael Leake, the former chief of police for the City of Leadville. He was convicted of several felony offenses.
Ms. McCollum is more than an administrator in her current position. Due to overwhelming caseloads in the office, she assists other deputy district attorneys with their court dockets. She is the lead prosecutor for all juvenile cases in Eagle County. She cares about the people of the Fifth Judicial District. She takes seriously her role in bringing about justice to all victims. People should be thankful we have a prosecutor with the experience and willingness to try the most serious felony cases.
Several local criminal defense attorneys support the opponent in this election. This illustrates that Ms. McCollum’s harshest critics are those who represent the criminal defendants this office prosecutes. The fact that members of the criminal defense bar who support an opponent that seek her ouster from the office, speaks volumes on her effectiveness.
As a decorated veteran of the United States Air Force and a retired police officer, I can attest to the professionalism and integrity of Ms. McCollum for the position of District Attorney. She not only deserves your vote, but she has earned it.
Johnny Lombardi
Eagle County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.