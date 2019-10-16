I am writing to encourage you to vote “yes” on 4A in our upcoming election. I am writing this as a third-generation Leadville native and as a parent. I have been fortunate enough to serve as an educator in Lake County Schools for the last 22 years. I am the proud parent of two LCSD students and am also married to an LCSD educator. My grandparents, father, and siblings went to school in Leadville; their schools were funded by the community. At this time, we are poised to receive $20.8 million of BEST grant money to help offset the cost of building a new preschool through second-grade facility, because of the needs of our aging buildings. We need to vote Yes on 4A to provide $13.9 million to lock in the BEST grant funds.
The Center was built in 1955 and West Park Elementary in 1962. These buildings have served our community well and are nearing the end of their life cycle. The Colorado Department of Education has approved the BEST funds for us to create a great structure – much like the facility we created at the high school. The new building would have a modern security system, fire suppression system, highly functioning water-supply and sewer systems, great indoor air quality, efficient heating, ADA compliant and accessible facilities, thoughtful traffic/parking planning, non-hazardous building materials, modern technology, and a stronger roof/building envelope system. These are important elements because each one we currently lack.
The instructional atmosphere created by such a safe structure will foster even more curiosity, wonder and achievement for both our students and staff. The school district is not looking to create a fancy or frivolous school – instead the goal is a safe, durable and enduring facility to serve our next generations. The details of the new building will involve stakeholder input; the benefits to the students, parents and community are clear. To replace each of these systems would not only be staggering in cost, the process would create a significant interruption to education at each building. In addition, replacing systems within a deteriorating structure isn’t, in my opinion, the best way to spend the hard-earned money of our community when it is time to build a new, combined building with modern efficiencies. Sixty percent of the cost would be paid for by the BEST grant. Let’s not let $20.8 million go to another town, when it can be a strong investment in our community’s future.
The children of Leadville and the staff of our schools are worthy investments. I am proud of the incredible work our staff and students put forth each day both at WPE and the Center. Their potential will be even greater in a more safe, efficient, and instructionally conducive school.
I am incredibly grateful to the previous generations who have invested in our schools during our 140-year history; let’s join these past residents in this important step to continuing a strong and reliable foundation for Leadville. Thank you in advance for your yes vote on 4A!
Kathleen Fitzsimmons
Leadville
