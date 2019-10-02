Lake County School District is seeking a new superintendent to succeed Wendy Wyman when she retires at the end of the current school year. Wyman has made an incredible impact on our schools and our community. Her leadership has been transformative for our students and staff. Wyman’s are big shoes to fill. We look forward to celebrating her leadership and providing a proper send-off when she retires at the end of the school year.
We would like to share an overview of the search for our next superintendent. The Board of Education is leading this search. One of the most important responsibilities we have is to hire and evaluate the superintendent. We are working with the Colorado Association of School Boards (CASB) to conduct our search. CASB has participated in more than 150 Colorado superintendent searches over the past 10 years and helped Lake County in the search that led to Wyman.
The school board has set a target to announce a new superintendent in March 2020. The process leading to selection will include the following activities and target dates:
Sept. 21 and Oct. 2, 2019: CASB-facilitated focus groups with staff members, parents, and community members
November 2019: Posting of the LCSD superintendent job
January 2020: LCSD superintendent job application deadline
February 2020: Public open house for superintendent finalists
March 2020: Superintendent announcement
As we look for our next leader, we are seeking candidates who have an inspiring vision for the future of education in Leadville and who will keep us on our path toward continuous improvement by successfully empowering our teachers, staff and school leaders. We will provide a more extensive update on the process as we prepare to open the job for applications.
Amy Frykholm
on behalf of the LCSD Board of Education
