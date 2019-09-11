Saturday the Leadville Main Street Program held its third annual live-auction fundraiser. This is the primary fundraiser for the Leadville Main Street Program. The Leadville Main Street’s mission is strengthening community connection through historic preservation, beautification and the activation of public spaces to support a thriving downtown.
The initial auction began three years ago from an idea to re-purpose old doors saved from the Tabor Grand. It was a huge hit, and we have continued the tradition, changing the theme each year but continuing to re-purpose old items into new creations. This year’s live auction had 20 items donated, created or re-purposed, raising over $7,000 for the Leadville Main Street Program.
We cannot make this happen without the help of our local artisans, our fully volunteer board, our local business partners and all of the lovely community members who came out to support the auction and purchase these items. Thank you!
A special thanks to Mayor Labbe, former Mayor Elliott, Marika Guthrie, Brent DiRoma, and the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation. We are already planning next year’s auction so please stand by for more details as you will not want to miss this great annual event.
Bethany Maher
Main Street Manager/Deputy City Clerk
Sarah Dallas
Administrative Services Manager City of Leadville
