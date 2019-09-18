The community of Lake County has been presented with an extraordinary opportunity to replace our outdated and aged pre-K and kindergarten through second-grade school buildings. This year LCSD was awarded a BEST grant for $20.8 million that will cover 60% of the cost of building a new PreK-second-grade elementary school. In November Lake County voters will be asked to pass a bond, 4A, to fulfill the required 40% match for $13.9 million. If we don’t pass the bond we lose all $20.8 million from BEST.
I understand that $13.9 million is a considerable amount of money and certainly not pocket change. Luckily no one person is responsible to contribute such a sum. If 4A were to pass, there would be a modest increase to our property taxes: $2.50 monthly per $100,000 of property value for residential and $10 monthly per $100,000 of property value for commercial. The average home value in Lake County is $250,000 so the average homeowners’ tax increase will be around $6.25 per month. If you own a mobile home in one of our mobile-home communities, you could be spending as little as $0.25 per month.
I own a home in the West Park area valued at $300,000, so my monthly contribution to 4A would be $7.50. What can I buy for $7.50? A latte and a scone? Two gallons of gasoline? Rent an Amazon prime new release? A bottle of cheap wine? Two Powerball tickets? Honestly I can’t buy anything for $7.50 that would be more impactful than contributing that money to funding a new school for our youngest students.
Our students and teachers spend over 1,300 hours inside these buildings during a school year. Pitts Elementary was built in 1955. West Park Elementary was built in 1962. Our Lake County students are attending school in buildings that are 57-64 years old. The school district has done an amazing job getting all the life they could out of these buildings, but the time to rebuild has come. The utility structures are obsolete, the roof is suffering, and our schools were not constructed for the horrifying issues that our children face today. School shootings were not even in the public vocabulary when they were built. A new school would be built not only to better educate but also to protect our students and educators.
A good school speaks loudly about the strength of a community. Together we can make our pocket change into something impactful and beneficial to the whole community. If we don’t pass this bond, our school buildings will continue to deteriorate, but instead of meeting BEST with 40% of the cost of the inevitable replacement of our preK-second-grade school, we will be on the line for 100% and that will be a lot more than pocket change. Vote yes on 4A.
Marika Guthrie
Lake County
