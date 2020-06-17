All Lives Matter? Of course. However, when you counter Black Lives Matter with All Lives Matter it indicates — strongly suggests —that you haven’t gotten it yet. All Lives Matter? Of course they do. The thing is, Black and Brown lives have not.
Judy Cole
Leadville
