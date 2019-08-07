Once again, the Herald brings you its Top Ten list for Boom Days 2019:
10. The weather usually gets a shout out in this list, and it was pretty good until midafternoon Sunday when some significant rain fell. Most of the events were complete by then except for the kids’ mucking and, of course, the burro race. It could have been worse.
9. New Boom Days items for sale including shot glasses and bumper stickers, along with the usual Boom Days T-shirts and garters.
8. Taking advantage of the fun to be had. We spoke with Rick Millicent who runs a Dairy Queen in the Wisconsin Dells. He was given an opportunity to try his hand at drilling for the first time.
“I haven’t had as much fun in years,” he said.
7. Another increase in burro racers. In 2018, 84 burro racers competed. This year there were 25 starting in the long-course race and 63 in the short-course race, for a total of 88. A great way to commemorate 70 years of hauling ass.
6. Numerous photo ops. Maybe the most popular photos were those taken with burros, and there were plenty of burros on hand both Saturday and Sunday.
5. Many variations on the “hauling ass” theme. One visitor commented he never before heard the word “ass” used in so many different ways. The Shack Club contributed to this with its float.
4. Leadvillian Marvin Sandoval and his miniature burro Buttercup in contention for the Triple Crown. After taking both the Fairplay and the Leadville long-course races, Sandoval and Buttercup only have one more to go. The Buena Vista race is Sunday at 10 a.m.
3. Girl power. Sydney Phillips, a student at Buena Vista High School, spent the past year in metal shop making a new ore wagon for the kids’ mining events. Her parents are in charge of the events. And yes, Sydney did get an “A” on her project.
2. The decision of the Leadville Legends to cancel all gunfighting performances on Sunday. After the tragic occurrences in El Paso and Dayton on Saturday, the decision was made to back away from the various skits that were planned for Sunday. What will happen in the future has not been decided.
1. The show must go on. A transformer failure on Tennessee Pass caused the Tabor Opera House to go dark just as the Community Talent Show was supposed to begin around 2 p.m. Although the show was delayed, Todd Howe managed to hook up a laptop computer and microphone for the performers to use and play the required music for the different acts. The show began around 3 p.m., the performers competed, and prizes were awarded just before the lights came back on. Leadville ingenuity at its best.
Marcia Martinek
Herald Editor
