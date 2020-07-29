The One Leadville Law Enforcement Review Task Force would like to thank Sheriff Reyes, Chief Bertolas, and Mayor Labbe for meeting with us on Thursday, July 16. The work of local law enforcement is critical in our county, and we value their support in creating a meaningful forum for community participation in the review of local law enforcement.
While City Council had originally targeted the end of July for the formation of a law enforcement review entity, we appreciate everyone’s willingness to decelerate these efforts. This slower pace is crucial to allow broader participation from all members of our community. If you live in Lake County and would like to participate in this task force, please email onePBville@gmail.com.
The One Leadville Law Enforcement Review Task Force:
Leslie Cook-Knerr
Jamie Seiffer
Christian Luna-Leal
Destinee Lukianoff
