Everyone is always talking about collaboration, right? Working together so that each person or entity can contribute its expertise to getting something completed.
That’s how things get done.
Except the message last week from the Lake County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) to the Leadville-Lake County Economic Development Corporation (LLCEDC) folks seemed to be “Collaborate, but not too much.”
We’re trying to figure out what that means. Several examples discussed at the BOCC work session last week were related to tourism and housing. The message to the EDC appeared to be to stay involved in these issues, but to a lesser extent. Unless, of course, circumstances dictate otherwise.
In the LLCEDC 2018 Business Retention and Expansion Survey, 65% of the 35 owners interviewed said finding, keeping and housing staff was an issue for them. As a small, local business, the Herald agrees with this. We do feel housing is an economic development issue, and we hope the LLCEDC doesn’t back away too much.
We’ve heard that some locals feel that the EDC should concentrate mainly on getting new businesses into Lake County. We fear that these businesses will be disinclined to locate here with the existing staffing and housing issues.
It’s that time of year again when the BOCC is considering the budget for 2020, and of course that includes contributions to various entities in the county. This time around, as it applies to the EDC, the BOCC is talking investment rather than contribution, something John Wells thinks is a step in the right direction.
Wells was representing the LLCEDC at a work session last week with the BOCC, an opportunity to match EDC’s goals with those of the county.
“We all have the same goals,” Wells said several times during the meeting. The BOCC didn’t jump in to confirm his statement, but the goals did appear to match in most cases.
The Herald attended the session to see what direction this talk was heading. With Mike Bordogna, former executive director of the LLCEDC, in Telluride with a new job, the EDC is without a leader. We heard the group was close to naming his successor, but it appears now that the EDC is waiting until the BOCC makes some sort of decision regarding its “investment” in the EDC for the coming year or years.
Now we all know that once a position is vacated, changes are more likely in an organization.
When we heard that the Colorado Small Business Development Center Network (SBDC) was going to begin serving Lake County from their Salida office, we wondered how that might affect the functions of the EDC.
Wells said it should only complement what the EDC is already doing. Wells also said that a representative of the SBDC would be available at the local chamber office once a week. Apparently that hasn’t happened yet.
Because the Herald deals with a home office in Salida, we are a bit skeptical about how well this will work out. It seems to us that the closer an entity is to the main office, the more attention it gets, both good and bad.
We haven’t been able to find out from the SBDC how it plans to serve Lake County. But we realize that it’s still early days. And we will watch with interest as this all unfolds.
Marcia Martinek
Herald Editor
