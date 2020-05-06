I am pleased to offer my endorsement for Jo Reese. Jo is running for a contested seat for the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association Board of Directors. The seat she is running for serves Lake and Chaffee County outside of Town of Buena Vista limits.
The changes coming down from Tri-State (a provider for Sangre De Cristo) are extensive. I’ve known Jo for over two years and she is very interested in transparency and informing the members of Tri-State’s direction and our options for influencing those decisions that match the citizens. Lake County residents should see the ballots within the next two weeks. Email me at Energy4you100@gmail.com if you would like to participate in a Zoom meeting with Jo.
Chris Martin
Buena Vista
