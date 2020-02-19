Is it just me, or has our new sheriff been in the news a lot since taking office? I was hoping that this had ended with our last sheriff and undersheriff’s horrible and criminal behaviors.
First, it seemed to be about conflict with the Lake County Board of County Commissioners and the IT folks which required mediation. Sounds like neither party knows how to play well with others. I haven’t seen it reported in the Herald that this matter has been finally resolved. How much did Lake County taxpayers have to pay for these folks who we elected to learn how to get along?
Then, it was her support of Lake County becoming a sanctuary county from the so-called ‘red flag bill’ despite her letter in last week’s paper saying that she’s a sworn law officer who must enforce the law. I don’t think that means one gets to pick or choose. I expect law enforcement of my community to enforce the law.
I worked for the elected sheriff of a big city which has many more resources. He served as the President of the National Sheriff’s Association and I never saw him personalize a law enforcement incident as Sheriff Reyes did in her letter in last week’s paper. Joining a professional organization such as this might assist our sheriff here as well. Perhaps someone other than Sheriff Reyes should be the spokesperson for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office — perhaps someone who is calmer?
I didn’t vote for Sheriff Reyes, but have certainly wanted to support her in this office. I thought she had some training and skills (especially regarding domestic violence and mental health) which would help our community and was looking forward to seeing those enhance our county. I understand that her office has been woefully understaffed. However, so far, I have not been impressed.
Annie Livingston-Garrett
Leadville
