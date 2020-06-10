Senator Cory Gardner, you should be ashamed of yourself for supporting President Trump. Since before he got into office, he has assaulted our United States constitution and divided our nation.
As a senator and our representative, you took an oath to support the constitution. The same constitution, that I took an oath to, when I enlisted in the U.S. Navy. I took my oath seriously. Have the courage to uphold yours.
Trump is a threat to the United States. It is my opinion that public servants who stand by him are complicit. Stop supporting him, and history will look upon you as a good citizen and leader.
Wesley A. (Tony) Small
Leadville
