I encourage you to join me in voting for CMC trustee candidates Bob Hartzell (Lake County) and Marianne Virgili (Garfield County) and in support of the annexation of Salida into the CMC District (ballot issue 7A).
As the election is now upon us, I would like to encourage you to vote in the Colorado Mountain College trustee elections. While Chris Romer, board member from Eagle County, and I are running unopposed, there are two contested board of trustee races in Lake County and Garfield County in which you will be asked to vote.
In District 6 - Lake County, I encourage you to vote for Bob Hartzell. Bob is a long-time Leadville resident, having served on city council, and is a retired educator. Bob also served on the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board while I was a board member, and I found him to be a thoughtful and insightful voice on complex issues confronting the board. I know that Bob is passionate about CMC and will serve the organization well in this board of trustee role.
In District 2 - Eastern Garfield County, I would like to encourage you to vote for Marianne Virgili. Marianne was CEO of the Glenwood Springs Chamber for over 30 years and understands the challenges and opportunities of smaller Western Slope towns. Marianne is passionate about education and the role that CMC can play in our communities. Marianne is retired and has the time to devote to this institution that she has supported for thirty years personally and professionally.
Lastly, I encourage you vote yes on 7A regarding enlarging the CMC District to include the Salida School District. Steamboat Springs School District was annexed into the District in 1981 and I have observed first hand the many benefits CMC offers to our community. Let’s allow Salida to enjoy these same benefits without increasing taxes to current residents of the District!
Bob Kuusinen
Steamboat Springs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.