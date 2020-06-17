The Herald Democrat owes the Chief of Police and Sheriff, and their staff, an apology.
False accusation of a basically moral national police force — statistically proven not predominantly racist or brutal — is wrong. Serious amoral incidents do not indict the whole. To jump to this conclusion does a deep injustice to our police who serve — often in very difficult situations — to maintain all of our safety and basic freedoms. These freedoms are so long held (constitutionally and legally for all races) that they are totally taken for granted by much of the American public especially our youth of all ethnicities who have never known the absence of freedom. Most African American communities staunchly support their local police. To unjustly criticize, withdraw, defund, or abuse the police, is to severely hurt especially these communities.
No, the Democrats and the protestors do not have the moral superiority they love to expound. In fact some of their pet policies (failed public education, social experiments that lower learning and reduce personal responsibility to the lowest common denominator, government housing project ghettos plagued by crime) are responsible for the very inequities they proclaim “racist.”
Many countries do not enjoy the kind of safety and freedom that we do as Americans. In many ways, we live in a unique country for individual liberty, as well as for the right to protest in the streets. But let’s not be naive when it comes to mob or herd mentality. It is dangerous, as we have seen in the recent destruction of livelihoods in American cities, in these cases against neighbors and towards businesses for whom arson and destruction is the kiss of financial death to that family. Protection of private property is one of our deeply held freedoms that our police defend.
Targeting decent policemen and policewomen, who serve to protect lives and property leastwise in a time already stressed by COVID, is simply wrong-headed. For the media, such as the Herald Democrat, to verbally attack the police and thus encourage such behavior is inexcusable; as is perpetrating factoids that pit American against American. You have a responsibility to seek truth not hearsay, and to take time to do your research.
The Leadville Police and Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s statement addressed us all as people, fellow human beings. This does more to respect every woman and man, including George Floyd, than the rampant name-calling and loosely-bantered epithet of “racism.” It is those in the trenches doing the hard slow unsung everyday work — in every profession — who are helping solve very difficult problems. Not the protestor carrying a sign, or the reporter looking for a story irrespective of truth.
Deborah Clem
Boulder & Leadville
