Having grown up in Leadville and attending both The Center and West Park, I feel strongly about this topic! During college, I worked at The Center with the preschoolers; fast-forward a few more years, and I found myself teaching kindergarten, also at The Center. Now, several years later, my husband and I attend both schools frequently with our preschooler and second-grader. Needless to say, I have spent a lot of time in these two schools specifically. As a child, there was a stigma that we couldn’t have nice things because we were “just Leadville.” I always felt that we got stuck with the leftovers from the glory days back in the 1970s and we could never have nice things again. I think the hardest part was hearing rude remarks from other kids calling our schools “ghetto,” or “poor.” While our custodians and maintenance folks do the best they can, and have done so for many years, there’s only so many Band-Aids they can continue to put over the underlying problems with our schools.
During my time as a kindergarten teacher at The Center, I remember the heater in my classroom would fail multiple times a year; sometimes the heat would be on full blast overnight, making it 95 degrees – the students sweating, but were still asked to stay focused. Or it would be 50 degrees and the kids would have to wear their heavy winter jackets while in the classroom, hoping it was a gym day so they could run around to stay warm! Not to mention the loud banging and screeching noises as well; I would have to stop my instruction while the heater struggled to function properly.
Having a background in early childhood education, I am a firm believer that investing in our youngest kiddos is the best we can do for our community and our future. Having a safe learning environment with more modern infrastructure goes a long way! Students will be able to focus, learn and thrive in the most important years of their education. Let’s continue the progress made with the beautiful high school a few years ago, which has created an inviting school and an energizing learning environment! Let’s bring back that sense of pride for our younger learners, families, and faculty that will be carried on for future generations. Let’s meet the needs of modern-day students, including new families that may end up becoming a part of our beautiful community! Now is our chance! Yes on 4A!
Kristin Sparkman
Lake County
