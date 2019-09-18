The year 1879 was a big year for Leadville. It became a city the year before, but 1879 is when things really started to happen. If you’ve seen Howard Tritz’s ’79ers medal, it celebrates those who were here in Leadville in 1879 and who settled this city in the first place. It belonged to his grandfather and has been handed down in his family and worn proudly.
Several businesses in Leadville also qualify as ’79ers, but they were awarded no medals. Yet it seems amazing to us that a church, an opera house, a newspaper, a hospital and a saloon have survived the boom and bust times of this city along with several other entities.
We are all turning 140 this year, and we think in lieu of a medal, we deserve a celebration of some kind. The burro race might have celebrated 70 years of hauling ass, but the Herald, Tabor, Silver Dollar, St. Vincent Hospital, Twin Lakes Inn and others have been hauling ass for 140 years. And some of the asses we’ve been hauling . . . well, we’ll save that for another time.
People say that when there’s something to celebrate, we owe it to ourselves to do just that. So on Oct. 24, everyone is invited to take part in a Leadville-Lake County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours. It is open to everyone who is interested. You don’t have to be a member of the chamber to attend,
Instead of just taking place at one business, it will start at the Herald Democrat, featuring special cocktails made just for this occasion and some hors d’oeuvres. If you haven’t already seen it, this will be an opportunity to view the old press in the Herald basement, the one which printed the Herald Democrat from the early 1900s until 1987. The Herald is 140 years old as of Oct. 21.
Next we’ll all head up to the Tabor Opera House where more celebrating will take place. One might even say that we will parade to the Opera House, since this community is certainly known for its parades. More information will be forthcoming on what will be available to you at the Tabor, but food and drink are for certain.
After the Tabor, we’ll make another short parade across the street to the Silver Dollar where the evening will conclude with more food and drink. There will be drawings for a number of prizes (not to brag, but the Herald will have some great prizes). We won’t head up the hill to the hospital, but it will be part of the festivities as well.
Leading up to the celebration,the Herald will be carrying stories of some of the other 140-year-old entities. In this issue, we feature the Annunciation Church, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 1979. Annunciation has played a big role in Leadville’s history, and its first pastor, Father Henry Robinson, not only got the church built but also worked to ensure that St. Vincent’s Hospital was here to serve the community.
St. Vincent has a great story, and we’ll present that for sure.
H.A.W. Tabor saw to the construction of the Tabor Opera House in 1879, and it held its grand opening in November just in time for the Herald to cover it, along with the hanging that took place across the street.
We’ll be doing some digging for the history of the Silver Dollar. The bar was first named the Board of Trade back in the day and has always been a watering hole for the community.
This is the time of year when we take our city back after the summer excitement and before the winter sports begin. So plan to join in with us.
If we have a really great time, there’s always the 141st anniversary in 2020.
Marcia Martinek
Herald Editor
