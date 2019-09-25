Last week I had the opportunity to speak to several journalism classes at Metro State University. The topic was community journalism, and the students were pretty much newcomers to the field of journalism. So they weren’t too knowledgeable about things like the Sunshine Law or the Journalism Code of Ethics.
Not all the students intended to be journalists, and those who did were thinking more about broadcast journalism, which wasn’t too surprising. It has a bit more glamour than sitting through a BOCC or hospital board meeting in a small community. Not that community journalism isn’t interesting.
I spent some time telling them some of the stories that we’ve covered at the Herald over the past few years and probably opened some eyes with the tale of the police chief who forged paperwork and took guns from the department to pawn in the Denver Metro area. Or the undersheriff who was accused of harassing employees but ended up with a jail sentence for aggravated incest involving his stepdaughter. I also told how the Herald sued the county commissioners for violations of the Sunshine Law regarding open meetings and open records. Then I displayed the first page of this past week’s Herald with the headline: “Sheriff publicly takes aim at BOCC.”
I briefly described the issue and told them it was a case of “she said-she said”. This is how the newspaper reported it. The sheriff claimed one thing, the BOCC said it was not true. Someone was probably lying. Or maybe everyone was lying in one way or another. We’ve heard a lot, but still don’t know what is true and what is not.
Some newspapers and other media are content with simply reporting the she said-she said aspects of a matter. Then it’s on to something else.
But I wanted to make it clear to those students that that’s not enough. The first admonition in the Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics is “Seek truth and report it.” In other words, journalists have an obligation to ferret out the truth in matters such as the one currently being disputed in our county government. Then we pass that truth on to the public, assuming it’s possible to find. But we don’t ignore it and move on.
We’re still at that starting point with the sheriff vs. BOCC matter. We’ve heard a lot from both sides. We’ve also heard, in a related matter, “I don’t want to say anything until I talk to my attorney,” which is understandable although not something we like to hear.
The biggest question I have is: what started all this? Why are the sheriff and commissioners at one another’s throats? Something caused these relationships to disintegrate to the point that the sheriff marched into a BOCC meeting, after inviting the Herald and Denver’s Channel 7 to attend, where she proceeded to state her grievances. In other words, what’s the story behind the story? What’s the truth?
The Herald will continue to follow the story and look for the truth. As I told the students, the truth has become increasingly important because of the tendency at the highest levels of government to ignore it. (And yes, I also pointed out that we journalists are not the enemy of the people.)
Marcia Martinek
Herald Editor
