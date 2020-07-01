Black and white — they’re just adjectives right?
Black and white are descriptors of many things: the night sky, the falling snow, the color of hair and the oval surrounding an the iris of a human eye. Yet they are also identifiers of race.
Earlier this month, The Associated Press (AP) updated its style guide, the text that dictates all grammar decisions for the Herald Democrat, to capitalize the word Black when used in a racial, ethnic or cultural sense.
Doing so, AP’s vice president said, conveys a shared sense of history, identity, and community among people who identify as Black. “The lowercase black is a color, not a person,” he wrote.
AP’s style guide also now capitalizes Indigenous, when referring to original inhabitants of a place.
Throughout the last month, the Herald has allowed letter writers to capitalize words as they see fit. Many have utilized an uppercase “B” when writing about Black people, Black bodies and Black racial identity. And in last week’s newspaper, the Herald capitalized Black in a news article for the first time in recent memory.
The capitalization of Black is not a new phenomenon for many journalists and writers.
Black-run publications, such as Essence and Ebony, have capitalized Black for years. Decades before, sociologist and civil rights activist W.E.B. DuBois advocated for the capitalization of Negro and Black in his writing.
“I shall, moreover, capitalize the word (Negro), because I believe that eight million Americans are entitled to a capital letter,” DuBois wrote in The Philadelphia Negro in 1899. “We too shall from this point on capitalize Black, as it is representative of a cultural, lifestyle, reality, and ideology of my people — so for that reason, we are entitled to a capital letter.”
AP is currently deciding whether the organization will capitalize white when used in a racial, ethnic or cultural sense. For now, the term remains lowercase. The Herald will adhere to whatever AP decides.
The growing debate around racial identifiers is a reminder of the powerful role language plays in social movements.
It is difficult to imagine the L.G.T.B.Q. movement without the word “pride” and the anti-abortion movement without the term “pro-life.” It is also now preposterous, nearly a century after DuBois helped convince The New York Times and other leading newspapers to capitalize Negro through a letter writing campaign, to imagine writing out the word without a capital “N.”
We wonder, if in another 100 years, the Herald’s staff will look back at old newspapers in disbelief that the Herald once used a lowercase “b” to designate racial belonging.
In other news, The Mountain Mail, our sister newspaper in Salida, will transition from a five- to two-days per week format on July 7. The decision to reduce publication days falls in line with similar actions of several other Colorado newspapers in recent years.
As Merle Baranczyk, publisher of the Herald and The Mountain Mail, explains in a guest column on page five: “By acting now we believe we can weather this storm. We believe and we intend to continue to provide our communities with a newspaper readers and advertisers can depend on for their local news.”
