Surprised and saddened by the news that Marcia Martinek, editor of the Herald Democrat, is going to retire. Small-town local newspapers are the heart of a community and Marcia has keep that heart beating with local stories, information, editorials, public notices and advertising for nearly two decades. I liked her journalistic leadership and her thought-provoking editorials, community challenges and genuine love and concern for our community.
Wish you the best of luck Marcia, and happy to hear you will still be part of the Herald Democrat and active in our community and journalism. Also, congratulations to Rachel Woolworth, the new editor. Rachel and her staff will continue the proud tradition the Herald Democrat has in serving Leadville and Lake County since 1879.
Carl Miller
Leadville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.