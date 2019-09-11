As we approach the elections this November, much will be discussed about ballot initiatives, especially 4A.
Our school district has received a BEST grant in the amount of 20.8 million dollars, which is projected to be 60% of the total cost, to help us build a new school to replace the deteriorating Westpark Elementary School. We, as a community, must match the other 40%. With the help of parents and students, our school district has thoughtfully completed a facility analysis and, for the future of our children’s education, the study strongly recommends replacement of Westpark Elementary.
Even though my children are grown, I feel strongly that our schools are more than just a place to house students. They are our very identity and, to a large degree, the basis upon which we are judged as a community. When families want to move here the first question they ask is “How are the schools?” Our answer should be that we are proud of our schools and the educational opportunity available to our children. This new school will be a big part of continuing to be proud of our school system.
This ballot initiative, 4A, is an important step for us as a community so I will enthusiastically vote for it and would ask each of your to vote “Yes on 4A”.
Greg Labbe, Mayor
Leadville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.