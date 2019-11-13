Yes, penicillin was a rare drug during the war years of the 1940s. It was understandable that Mrs. Dougherty’s husband had to travel to Denver to procure penicillin for his wife who had tonsillitis (Carbonate Chronicles, Oct. 17 issue). By the late 40s, penicillin was more readily available. Like Mrs. Dougherty, I too had frequent bouts of tonsillitis when I was in the first grade (1948-49). The night before I got sick, I was seeing the woof-woofs and the bogeyman and I knew what that meant; the next day I had a severe sore throat and a high fever. Once again, I had tonsillitis. Dr. Kelly was summoned and he came to the house to give me a penicillin shot. I was not afraid when I saw Dr. Kelly or the needle because I knew that I would feel better after that injection. Two or three hours later, I did feel better and that night there were no more bogeymen or woof-woofs, the likes of which I could never find in my storybooks. Following two or three more days of recuperating, I was pronounced well enough to return to school. In the summer of 1949, I had my tonsils removed and I was cured of tonsillitis forever.
Beverly Pologar
Leadville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.