This school year, as we continue to focus on creating engaging and rigorous schools for our students, we are also pursuing a bond measure for $13.9M (4A). If approved, we will receive a $20.8M Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) grant. This will provide 60% of the funding needed to build a new school for LCSD’s preschool through second-grade students. Without taxpayer support to generate matching funds through a bond, the $20.8M BEST grant will go to another district.
In recent years, more and more of our school resources have been going to support the aging infrastructure of Pitts and West Park. These two schools are among the top 10 in the state in the poorest condition. We are worried about outdated electrical and heating systems, snow load on the roofs, and many other aspects of trying to keep old buildings up and running. Our maintenance team has done a great job with these buildings, but we are beginning to throw good money after bad. We invite you to see the current condition of these buildings by taking a virtual video tour online at http://www.lakecountyschools.net/.
In 2018, we went through a Facilities Master Planning process that indicated replacing West Park and Pitts are the district’s top priority for facilities. While we looked closely at remodeling and restoring these buildings, we learned that it would be more cost-effective and efficient to replace them. In community meetings and surveys, the community readily agreed that classroom environments for our students are the top priority. You can see this Master Plan on our website.
We are very grateful for the support of this community for our schools and we are eager to build a bright future together.
Amy Frykholm
On behalf of the Lake County Board of Education
