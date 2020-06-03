As of May 29, here in Colorado, 28 counties have reported not a single death from COVID-19. Twenty-two others report less than 20 deaths total. There are only 1,168 deaths in all of Colorado due to COVID-19 since this ‘pandemic’ began months ago. Over 99% recover and often those who catch the cold don’t even notice any symptoms.
So, why destroy our livelihoods, unless socialism is to replace capitalism? Did we need to do any of this with Anthrax in 2001, West Nile in ’02, SARS ’03, Bird Flu’05, E Coli’06, AVIAN’08, MERS’12, Ebola’14, Disney Measles’15, Zika’16, Ebola’18, or the Measles’19? How has this been different than flu seasons in the past when one compares apples with apples?
At age 69, I traveled without a mask on Denver’s light rail to Denver International Airport and the airline ticket counter, through TSA security, and on the jet to Nashville, then a week later after visiting kids and grandchildren back to BV the same way. Everybody was kind and pleasant and glad to see some are trying to achieve herd immunity. About 30% of the travelers weren’t wearing a mask, gloves (or a blindfold — recommended so we won’t see what’s really going on). More and more are waking up and figuring out the emperor’s new clothes in spite of the censorship. Unfortunately, if our elected leaders remain intimidated, many more citizens will die from non-COVID reasons. And all this in order to steal this fall’s election by keeping people from the polls and requiring mail-in ballots?
Our state representatives and senators have received the “My Body My Choice” Amendment: “When in the course of human events … a human chooses to improve the healthy, natural functioning of his or her cardiovascular, immunological or other normal systems, plus those of his or her underage children, he or she shall not be discriminated against, overruled, censored, restricted, or punished in any way. Established here is the right to control what comes into our bodies, to decline and reject drugs, injections, implants, vaccinations, medications, surgery, or any other treatments.”
If this amendment doesn’t pass this November, the 1905 Supreme Court ruling in Jacobson v. Massachusetts stands. The police power of a state can constitutionally enforce mandatory vaccinations without violating the 14th Amendment’s right to liberty. So, contact your elected officials for your sake and that of your family, before it is too late.
Nathaniel Weeks
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.