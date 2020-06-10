I’m writing to ask you to vote for my friend, Andrew Romanoff, in our upcoming primary election. I met Andrew through Mental Health Colorado where he served as president and CEO. He came to speak at a NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) High Country Colorado (Lake and Summit Counties) Education Night through a snow storm. Andrew is a family member who has lost someone to suicide and is personally committed to our most vulnerable Coloradans. He has led the fight for better prevention and treatment of those of us with mental illness and/or substance abuse disorders, leaving a legacy of pathbreaking programs for Colorado’s children and families and $68 million per year life saving services during his tenure at Mental Health Colorado.
Andrew is running for our U.S. Senate seat due to his concern about the catastrophic greenhouse gases that threaten our planet. All of us have seen the difference that staying safe at home has made in our air quality. He is concerned that we have an economy that leaves many of us behind and wants to hold our current chaotic and scandalous administration accountable. Andrew’s priorities include combatting our climate crisis, ensuring that there is health care available for all, championing public education and expanding our prosperity.
Andrew Romanoff has served Coloradans for a long time, serving in the Colorado House of Representatives from 2000-2008, where he was Speaker of the House from 2005-2008. While serving in this capacity, he was recognized by more than 50 state and national organizations as one of the most effective legislative leaders in America.
As a highly qualified Coloradan leader and advocate for our most vulnerable, Andrew never hesitated to listen to his constituents. He is thoughtful, ethical and just one of the nicest men I’ve met in my seventy-one years. I encourage you to mark your ballots for Andrew Romanoff for U.S. Senate and turn them in by June 30th.
Annie Livingston-Garrett
Leadville
