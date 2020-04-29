We Love Leadvillle! During these trying times, our hearts go out to those who are suffering or know someone who is. We are grateful for what we have; our health and the beauty that surrounds us and at the same time we acknowledge the struggles that are being endured; at home, in our community and around the world. Thankfully, there are many good things that come out of trying times and it is incredible to watch people step up and help those in need.
We would like to thank everyone who participated in the “Share The Love” auction. Inspired by a similar campaign in Chaffee County, we thought, why not? If there was a platform that could help businesses generate some revenue, a place where people could shop and support their favorite local small business, and provide an opportunity for those who could donate to a cause then, why not?
We started with a goal of raising $10,200. This goal was exceeded on the first day of the auction so we increased our goal to $25,000 which was again exceeded a week later. In the end, the auction raised $45,732.50. Businesses sold $35,000 worth of goods and services and over $11,000 was raised to support the Lake County Community Fund Disaster Relief Fund and Lake County School District’s art department.
We are so glad that we decided to launch this campaign and grateful to those that helped us make it possible. Big shout outs to: Leadville Main Street’s new leader, Chad Most, who in his first week on the job poured tons of energy into the cause; the Chamber of Commerce for handling the financial end of the auction; the Herald Democrat and the Lake County Tourism Panel for helping promote the event; the Leadville Lake County Economic Development Corporation for their financial support; Melanzana for donating goods that raised a significant amount for our charities; and to all the businesses and merchants for putting their goods/services online to make an incredible marketplace for people from all over the country to shop and give back to our amazing mountain town. To those that shopped the auction, thank you very much. Your purchase and/or donations make an incredible difference and it was a great way to share the love in Lake County.
We should all be proud of what we can accomplish in this community!
Please know that you are never alone and that there are people and resources to help. If you or a loved one needs assistance, reach out to staff at Full Circle of Lake County (562-279-6346), the Lake County Department of Human Services (719-486-2088), Wraparound (719-293-5272), or Lake County Build a Generation (719-398-0017). Any of these agencies can assist you in English or Spanish.
Ann Stanek
Harperrose Studios
Carrie Mallozzi
Stellar and Sage
