According to the lead article in the Aug. 29 Herald Democrat, “Since last year’s budget fiasco,” county officials have been “work[ing] toward a strategic planning process” and have proposed adopting an “official set of values, as well as a mission and vision statement.” The article conveyed BOCC’s appeal for “public input” regarding those projects.
I was overseas for most of 2018 and missed the “budget fiasco.” So I’ll educate myself before commenting on planning and budget issues. But I do have something to say about the proposed “official values.”
Presumably the “values” have concrete policy implications. Otherwise, we wouldn’t be discussing them alongside budget and planning issues. Even in a small town, of course, no policy will ever enjoy unanimous approval, because individuals differ dramatically in their outlook and needs.
The county’s proposed “values,” however, are mealy-mouthed buzzwords, so vague as to be universally unobjectionable: How could anybody protest building on “our community’s courage and confidence to guide us forward”? Or meeting “the needs of the present while enriching opportunities for the future”?
They mean whatever the reader wants them to mean. Anybody – hooker or housewife, stripper or nurse, hippie or soldier, drug dealer or banker – can read into them anything they wish.
In that light, the fourth value, transparency, is unintentionally ironic.
Maybe the proposed “values” are code. Maybe county and state officials have quietly agreed on specific policy implications, which might spark opposition if aired openly.
For example, as grand new second homes pop up all over the county, authorities could invoke the “values” to justify strict zoning regulations, to protect property values and thus the property-tax revenue stream. That could impose crushing upgrade costs on those who own older homes nearby.
It’s just as easy to picture authorities invoking the “values” to try and impose some form of rent control, to address the affordable-housing shortage – flouting the property rights of second-home owners who operate AirBnB lodgings.
Foes of either measure could just as easily could invoke the same fuzzy “values” in opposition.
My recommendations to the BOCC are these:
1. Review George Orwell’s famous 1946 essay “Politics and the English language.” You can find it free, here: http://www.resort.com/~prime8/Orwell/patee.html. Pay close attention to the discussion of “verbal false limbs” and “meaningless words”; the six questions that “a scrupulous writer, in every sentence he writes, will ask himself”; and the six rules for avoiding “ … humbug and vagueness generally.”
2. Review the proposed “values” in light of Orwell’s guidance.
3. Either scrap them altogether (my preference) or
4. Rewrite them in such a way that everybody knows exactly what they mean.
Thanks for your attention.
John Jennings
Leadville
