In my effort to be transparent with the community, I want to give you a heads-up. Right after the parade, on July 4th, I was sitting in the sheriff’s parking lot with my dog, Bailey, who was leashed and harnessed.
Kevin Mastin was walking his donkey through the alley. My dog got excited, and pulled me because she wanted to go see the donkey. I decided it was time to leave. I put my dog in my truck; I had the window down because of the heat. I was loading the wagon from one truck to mine. During this time I heard a commotion by the gym in the parking lot. I sent Deputy Reynolds to go check it out. I went back to my truck and noticed Bailey was gone.
At that time, I started to look for her. (This was literally seconds from the time I put her into the truck and I was loading the wagon.) A party brought Bailey over to me in the parking lot. He said that Bailey was chasing the donkey and the owner was trying to kick her. Bailey was limping and had a red mark on her side. The party that brought her to me said the donkey’s owner kicked her.
Kevin then stopped by my private residence to tell me how angry he was with me. I told him I understood, that I would be angry with me as well. I explained I had her in the truck, and I was literally loading the wagon, and she jumped out of the window. I asked Kevin if Bailey had hurt him or his animal. He told me, “No, I’m just angry with you!” I told him I would be angry with me too, and I could not express how sorry I was. He then left.
Officer Byers contacted me the next day, and he wanted to make a report on my dog being at large. I told Byers she did get out of my truck and to write me for dog at large. I was issued a citation for dog at large.
Kevin Mastin now is saying my dog bit his donkey, and he wants my dog cited for vicious dog at large. His story has changed and several witnesses saw that she did not bite him or his animal.
I want to be clear that I expect to be held to the same standards as everyone else in this community, and I was cited. However, the dog is not vicious, she has never seen a donkey before, she was in the parade and the 5K and has never attacked anyone or anything.
I feel that Kevin Mastin is coming after me because of who I am. Kevin is the father-in-law of ex-Lake County sergeant Brown.
I would like to think that this relationship has nothing to with his motivation, however his story keeps changing. I just feel that it is important for the community to see that I will not be treated any differently in my personal life because I’m sheriff. If she (Bailey) was vicious, I would have her put down and not around my children or grandchildren, and the community.
Amy Reyes
Lake County Sheriff
