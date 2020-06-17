The Black Lives Matter movement got its roots during the days of slavery. Black people endured horrendous treatment from their White owners who decided that Black people were not human. Slaves were punished by whipping, shackling, hanging, beating, burning, mutilation, branding and imprisonment. Torture to slaves was to re-assert the dominance of the White master and slaves endured slavery for over 400 years.
Slavery lasted until President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation January 1, 1863 during the Civil War. Union soldiers informed the remaining slaves in Texas on June 19, 1865, that they were free. This day is an opportunity for Black people to celebrate freedom and equal rights in the United States, known as Juneteenth and Freedom Day.
Starting with the original sin of slavery, those who were born White have exerted power over those who were born Black. The Black Lives Matter movement campaigns against violence, systemic racism towards Black people. The Black Lives Matter holds protests against police brutality and police killings of Black people with broader issues that include racial profiling and racial inequality in the United States criminal justice system.
The Black Lives Matter mission is to build local power and to intervene when violence is inflicted on Black communities. The commitment of the Black Lives Movement is to create a world of anti-Blackness where every Black person has the social, economic and political power to thrive. Black Lives Movement works vigorously for freedom and justice for Black people and by extension all people.
The Black Lives Matter Movement calls on action in response to state-sanctioned violence and anti-Black racism. The Black Lives Movements mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes.
George Floyd’s life was drained from him by a White police officer with a knee on his neck for 8 minutes as Floyd said “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe” and “don’t kill me” as he calls for his mama. Trayvon Martin, a 17 year old, was shot with no criminal history by George Zimmerman, Ahmaud Arbery was chased down by two White men in a truck and killed while out jogging. Recently, Rayshard Brooks was shot in the back by a police officer. All of those families have been torn apart by state-sanctioned violence and anti-Black racism. The murder rate by police officers for Black individuals is disproportionately higher than any other race.
The current movement, stemmed from George Floyd’s murder, is an ongoing series of protests and unrest against police violence and racism in policing. This unrest is in support of Black Lives Matter and spread across the United States and other countries as well. The protests have led to numerous legislative proposals, on all levels, with the intent to combat police misconduct, systemic racism and police brutality in the United States.
The resource I used in writing this letter include: Black Lives Matter, History of Racism in the United States, Common Dreams and Truthout.
Kathy Westover
Leadville
