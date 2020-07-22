In June, the Herald Democrat launched a series on Indigenous histories of the High Rockies, a chronological look at the history of the Ute people — the original inhabitants of present-day Colorado.
Early installments of the series, written by the Herald’s reporter Sean Summers, recount elements of the Ute’s nomadic lifestyle since time immemorial. Most recently, Sean chronicled early relations between the Ute people and the Spanish.
This week, the Herald looks at the Utes’ first interaction with United States officials, by way of Zebulon Pike’s expedition, and the beginnings of government-sanctioned settlement of Ute lands.
Future installments will delve into the settlement of the American West, the subsequent displacement of the Ute people from the Rocky Mountains to reservations in the high-altitude deserts of Utah and Colorado, and present-day life.
As Black Lives Matter protests surged across the country in June, following the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and many other Black people, the Herald Democrat pledged to take a look at the lack of representation of people of color found in the newspaper’s pages.
Shortly thereafter, the Herald’s staff began to study the newspaper’s coverage areas. We noticed, that despite in-depth and consistent coverage of Leadville’s mining heritage, there has been virtually no recognition of the original inhabitants of the High Rockies throughout the newspaper’s recent reporting.
The aforementioned series is the result of this overdue realization. It is also a telling example of the chronic misrepresentation of Indigenous populations by mainstream media.
It is important to note that the editorial staff of the Herald has no Ute lineage. We have chosen to present a strictly factual timeline of the Ute people for this reason, as the Ute’s lived experiences are not ours to tell.
The series has been, and will continue to be, informed by resources across several mediums. The Southern Ute Indian Tribal Council’s website, a Rocky Mountian PBS documentary entitled “Colorado Experience: The Original Coloradans” and Charles Marsh’s book “The Utes of Colorado: People of the Shining Mountains” are just a few of the sources used in Sean’s reporting thus far.
It has been thrilling to see our readership’s response to the series. So many of you have reached out with emails to Sean, positive comments on Facebook and inquisitive calls to the office about educational resources on Colorado’s Indigenous histories. One reader from Daly City, California, even mailed us a collection of historical documents he compiled on the Ute War of 1887.
Your responses have shown a desire to learn. They have inspired us, alongside our goal of providing overdue coverage of the Ute people, to continue the series week after week.
The Herald possesses a powerful platform. We believe part of this platform should be utilized to make history more accessible to our readers — to bring often forgotten events of the past to your doorstep.
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.