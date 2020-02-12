In response to Ms. Stacy Kelly’s letter to the editor, I would like to clarify a few things.
As Ms. Kelly stated, her husband was falsely charged; however, according to Colorado Revised Statute he was charged as a result of his going to the Colorado Mountain College campus yelling at the children, cutting a child out of a tire who just happened to be my son under the supervision of Ms. Fernee and Ms. Kohn. These women said they witnessed the incident and reported it, which was the right thing to do.
Whether it was my child or someone else, I wouldn’t have done things any differently. As a parent and as law enforcement we are here to protect our children.
In my capacity as a law enforcement official, I did turn this over to Deputy Reynolds and I did remove myself from the case, so it was fair and unbiased. The charges were downgraded to harassment instead of second-degree child abuse as my son, who suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, could not recall the events immediately as the way he told it when it happened.
Does this warrant the teachers and my son being called a liar? No, it doesn’t. This trauma had set my son back for weeks with him having nightmares. As a parent, I was not going to subject my son or any other child to this type of behavior.
Although the District Attorney opted not to prosecute your husband does not mean he was innocent. There was probable cause to charge and arrest your husband.
Lastly, Ms. Kelly, you insinuate that my office and the District Attorney’s Office are corrupt. This is so far from the truth. I took an oath to uphold the law and that is what I am doing. I believe in freedom of speech and there will be no retribution for you speaking out. I will not have anyone in this community be afraid to report a crime from fear of retribution by the accused or their family.
Amy Reyes
Lake County Sheriff
Editor’s note: According to Sheriff Amy Reyes’ and Deputy Sam Reynolds’ Aug. 1 incident reports, both Reyes and Reynolds responded to the incident at Colorado Mountain College and visited Bruce Kelly’s house to try to speak with him later that afternoon.
