As the election approaches, I am asking for your support of two candidates seeking contested seats on the Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees. As the Board member from west Garfield County, I understand full well the importance of the Board’s deliberations and decisions.
As you may know, Pat Chlouber has served Lake County/Leadville and all of our mountain communities for the past eight years and is ineligible to seek a third term due to term limits. I encourage you to vote for Bob Hartzell. Bob is a long-time Lake County/Leadville resident and a retired educator. He is also a former member of the city council. Bob is a passionate supporter of the college and of the services and programs CMC offers to the residents of our region.
In addition, I ask your support of Marianne Virgili from Carbondale who is seeking the Board of Trustees seat currently held by Kathy Goudy, who is also term-limited. Marianne is a former president of the Glenwood Springs Chamber of Commerce and has been a long-time advocate for, and supporter of, CMC.
These two individuals will bring a deep and first-hand knowledge of our communities and of the college. Having recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of the college, the board is now committed to building upon this success for the coming years as we seek to serve our students, communities and business.
Having served as the superintendent of schools in Lake County some years ago, I know personally the important role the college plays in Lake County and the area. Your support of these candidates will ensure that Lake County and the entire college region will be front and center in all board discussions. Additionally, as a former superintendent of Lake County Schools, please cast your vote for 4A, too! Thank you.
Peg Portscheller
Parachute
