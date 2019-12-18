Here’s the thing about the Red Flag Law. However eloquently a person might speak about it, it is almost impossible to change anyone’s mind on the other side of the issue.
Like the Trumpers versus the never Trumpers? Exactly.
An individual speaking in favor of the law at the meeting last week before the Lake County commissioners told us that after the meeting was over, a couple opposed to the law started screaming at her outside the courthouse. It didn’t, of course, make her change her mind. But it did display a lack of civility that we don’t often experience here in Leadville.
So regarding the Red Flag Law, we understand both sides of the issue. The law, as it is currently written, may have flaws. But it does go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, so the question is how to approach it.
Although the county commissioners voted against declaring Lake County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County, the last we heard Sheriff Amy Reyes does not plan to enforce the Red Flag Law, saying that she already has the authority to handle situations that arise when someone should not possess a gun. We hope that’s true.
Here’s what puzzles us.
Why in the world would Lake County, or any county, want to declare itself a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County?”
We’re just talking about one law, which doesn’t create a sanctuary. And isn’t that like saying, “Hey, State of Colorado, we know you have this Red Flag Law, but we’re not going to enforce it. So there.”
If you’re not going to recognize or enforce a law, isn’t it best to keep it quiet rather than going around bragging about it? Labeling yourself a lawbreaker?
Now in the state of Colorado we’re defying the federal law prohibiting recreational marijuana, and this is a little harder to keep quiet since there’s a product being advertised and sold. But we don’t have signs posted at the state line saying “Welcome to Colorful Colorado, a Marijuana Sanctuary.”
We do have a tendency to label ourselves. We buy hats, wear buttons, carry signs proclaiming our beliefs. “Make America Great Again.” “Dump Trump.” “Pro Life.” Pro Choice.” “Don’t ask, don’t tell.” “Love is love.”
And we could go on and on. Our ability to take complicated issues and reduce them to a few words is a well-honed skill.
None of this solves any problems, however.
We do have an abundance of guns in this country. People have guns who should not have guns, Second Amendment notwithstanding.
We do not have an abundance of mental health facilities, although we know no one who is opposed to such facilities.
Instead of spending vast sums buying politicians, maybe the National Rifle Association and like groups could be convinced to direct those funds towards providing mental health facilities in our communities. And perhaps we could all get behind that.
Marcia Martinek
Herald Editor
