I went to the St. Vincent Hospital emergency room on Sunday, Sept. 1, with acute right flank and abdominal pain, and was subsequently admitted as an inpatient for four days while awaiting surgery at another facility. During my hospital stay, I was quite impressed, not only with the extremely competent physicians who treated me (Dr. Lackey, Dr. Zwerdlinger and Joette Eyser, NP), but also with the many nurses, nursing assistants, EMTs and other staff who cared for me.
Being a single mother, my 10-year-old daughter needed to stay with me two of the four days. The staff was extremely understanding of my situation and never made me feel as if my daughter was an inconvenience or nuisance. They went above and beyond to make sure we were both comfortable and even provided trays of food for her as well!
I have been hospitalized numerous times and received many surgeries in my past in both the states of Kansas and New Mexico. I moved to Colorado last year and can honestly say I have never received more attentive, kind, compassionate care than I did at St. Vincent Hospital in Leadville.
I would like to thank all the staff who cared for me and encourage any individual needing either emergency or hospitalized care to go to St. Vincent Hospital, where it is all about the patient’s health and well-being and not corporate financial gains.
April C. Munoz
Salida
